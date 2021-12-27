Industrial Salts Market Report, Size and Forecast 2021-2026

Published by

Newstrail

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Industrial Salts Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Industrial Salts Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026. Industrial salt, or sodium chloride, represents a white crystalline solid obtained from seawater and rock salt deposits. It is traditionally produced by mining, solar evaporation, and vacuum evaporation processes. Industrial salts have a wide range of applications in chemical processing, de-ici…

Read More