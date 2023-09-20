Industry Minister meets President of Amcham Bahrain

Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, met with Qays Al Zubi, President of the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) in Bahrain, and a number of members of the Board of Directors.

The meeting discussed topics of common interest.

The minister affirmed the longstanding Bahraini-US relations, noting the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation through joint visits and agreements.

Fakhro praised Amcham’s role in strengthening trade and economic ties, noting Bahrain’s attractive investment environment and the privileges and facilities it provides to investors.

Al Zubi appreciated the continuous support of the ministry and stressed the importance of such meetings in enhancing economic cooperation.

"This reflects our shared commitment to promoting an environment conducive to business growth and investment, which ultimately leads to the economic prosperity of the Kingdom of Bahrain," Al Zubi added.

Source: Bahrain News Agency