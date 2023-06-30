Insta360 Launches Go 3 Compact Action Camera

Insta360, a company specialized in designing and producing cameras, launched the new action camera, “Insta360 Go”, which comes with an attached device, “Action Pod”, and has a foldable touch screen.The Insta360 Go 3 camera is small and lightweight, we…

Insta360, a company specialized in designing and producing cameras, launched the new action camera, "Insta360 Go", which comes with an attached device, "Action Pod", and has a foldable touch screen.

The Insta360 Go 3 camera is small and lightweight, weighing 35 grams, with a lens aperture of F2.2, and a focal length of 11.24 millimeters, and it can take pictures in different dimensions, in addition to shooting video with a resolution of 1080 and 1440 pixels and up to 2.7K at a speed of up to 50 frames per second (2.7K resolution supports shooting at a speed of up to 30 frames per second).

The camera supports video shooting in several modes, including the "timed capture" mode, which allows setting the camera to work on its own at a certain time and start recording video

Source: Qatar News Agency