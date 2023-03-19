Intense Ukrainian shelling leaves one civilian killed, four injured in DPR

Donetsk, SANA- One person was killed and four were injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday.“A total of 37 various munitions were fired during the 11 shelling attacks,…

Donetsk, SANA- One person was killed and four were injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday.

“A total of 37 various munitions were fired during the 11 shelling attacks, registered on Saturday, including 152mm and 155mm artillery shells and MLRS rockets,” Novosti quoted the authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic as saying in a statement.

A total of 14 Ukrainian shelling attacks were registered in the republic on Friday.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency