Introducing Asia Investment Research: Tracking Global Investment Flows into China and Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Asia Investment Research – AIR – is a new, unique data source for tracking Asian investment intelligence.

Tracking where the money is heading is an excellent way to find new investment trends and where the best and fastest returns are likely to be found. In this brand-new report, Asia Investment Research looks at where capital is flowing from the United States, EU, and UK into China and Asia – the volumes, companies, and the projects involved.

This is essential reading for Asia Financial Analysts, Government Trade Officials, International Banking, Financial, Private Equity, Pension and Venture Capital Analysts, Corporate Lawyers as well as Executives looking to Asia for the latest opportunities.

Jointly produced by China Investment Research and Dezan Shira & Associates, AIR provides unique, primary source reconciled data regarding Asian inbound investments.

In this brand-new, complimentary first issue we cover:

Q3 2021 Asia Inbound Report

US and European outbound investments into Asia and China – including volumes, companies, and projects;

Chinese outbound investment into ASEAN;

Regulatory market updates for China and ASEAN with analysis of new market openings;

Overview of the most recent Free Trade negotiations impacting Asia – including RCEP, CPTPP and many other bilateral discussions affecting Global-Asian trade

What People Say About This Report:

“Absolutely fascinating” – Nirj Deva, ex British and European Parliamentarian, Chair of Commonwealth Union, London

“Supports investment decisions with original analysis of crucial trends in Asian investment flows. AIR is frequently ahead of the curve and adds real value to investment data in a concise, readable format” – Julia Charlton, Charltons Law Firm, Hong Kong

