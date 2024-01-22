InVeris Training Solutions Announces the Launch of Next Generation Virtual Reality Training System

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / InVeris Training Solutions, the leading provider of technology-driven training solutions for defense forces, law enforcement agencies and commercial shooting range owners around the globe, today announced the relaunch of its world-famous fats® product line with fats® VR (Virtual Reality).

InVeris Training Solutions

In 2024, the fats® platform will celebrate 40 years in the virtual training industry where they are known as the pioneer and innovator in small arms training. fats® VR is an advanced training solution that deploys virtual reality technology for critical, real-world preparation for de-escalation for frontline enforcement personnel.

"With the launch of our next generation of fats® VR, InVeris brings the 40-year legacy of the fats® platform to a 360° virtual training environment," said InVeris chief executive officer Clyde Tuggle. "We continue to build innovative weapons' training systems that make the world a safer place. Our goal is to provide military personnel and law enforcement officers the tools they need to make good, safe decisions."

InVeris will showcase fats® VR along with its Live Fire and virtual product lines at the National Shooting Sports Foundation's 2024 Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show, January 23 through 26 at the Venetian Expo + Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To speak with an InVeris representative during SHOT Show, visit booth #12454 or schedule an appointment at https://www.inveristraining.com/request-a-meeting.

About InVeris Training Solutions

InVeris Training Solutions is the leading provider of technology-driven human-performance training solutions designed to keep military, law enforcement, private and commercial range clients safe, prepared, and ready to serve. Building off nearly a century of experience with its legacy companies, fats® and Caswell, InVeris combines an agile approach with unmatched expertise in training innovation to design and deliver customized, cutting-edge, first-rate training solutions that have been proven to improve speed, accuracy, judgment in the use of force, and overall combat ability while reducing training time, logistics, and cost. Headquartered in the greater Atlanta area, InVeris employs nearly 400 people at facilities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Netherlands, Qatar, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.inveristraining.com or call (800) 813-9046.

Contact Information:

Rebecca Bannister

InVeris Media Relations

rebecca.bannister@inveristraining.com

470.266.7100

SOURCE: InVeris Training Solutions

