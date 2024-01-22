Swann Security Takes Home 8 Awards at CES for ActiveResponse Personal Alarm, HomeShield AI Concierge, and MaxRanger4K Long Range System

Swann unveils an exciting product lineup for 2024 and new company branding

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Swann, a global leader in do-it-yourself security, showcased at CES 2024 - the world's most influential technology event which took place in Las Vegas Jan. 9-12, 2024 - taking home eight awards for their ActiveResponse Personal Safety Alarm, Swann HomeShield AI Security Concierge, and MaxRanger4K Long Range Wireless Solar System.

Swann Security

The Eight Awards Honors included:

CES Innovation Awards 2024 Honoree: ActiveResponse Personal Safety Alarm

CES Innovation Awards 2024 Honoree: HomeShield AI Voice Concierge

TWICE Picks 2024 Winner: ActiveResponse Personal Safety Alarm

TWICE Picks 2024 Winner: MaxRanger4K Long Range Wireless Solar System

Residential Systems Picks 2024 Winner: MaxRanger4K Long Range Wireless Solar System

TechRadar Pro Picks 2024 Winner: ActiveResponse Personal Safety Alarm

TechRadar Pro Picks 2024 Winner: MaxRanger4K Long Range Wireless Solar System

Gear Brain Editor's Choice Award for Best of CES 2024 Winner: MaxRanger4K Long Range Wireless Solar System

"We are honored that the judges of CES and these top security publications recognized Swann's latest products. These products are a testament to our innovative design and cutting-edge technology features," said Alex Talevski, CEO of Swann Communications. "This is a first look into what Swann will be releasing in 2024."

In addition, Swann showcased other innovative products that consumers can expect in 2024, including:

SwannBuddy4K Wireless Video Doorbell

Wireless Video Doorbell Xtreem4K Wireless Spotlight Camera

Wireless Spotlight Camera PanTilt4K Wireless Security Camera

Wireless Security Camera AllSecure4K+ Wireless Security System, and more.

Swann Security also unveiled new company branding to match Swann's new era in security marked by changes in executive leadership, including CEO Alex Talevski, a new tag line "Security You Can Trust," and a focus on innovation and trust built by the brand's 40-year legacy.

About Swann:

Swann is a global leader in do-it-yourself security monitoring and has been providing innovative yet cost-effective security and consumer electronics solutions for over 30 years, since starting in Melbourne, Australia, in 1987. Swann creates and stands behind the world's smartest, most intuitive, and best-value security solutions to empower consumers to protect and stay connected to their homes or businesses no matter where life takes them.

With offices in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, China, and Hong Kong, and distribution partners around the globe, Swann is a key player in the global DIY security market. Swann partners with leading retailers and distributors such as Best Buy, Sam's Club, Lowe's Home Improvement, Menards, Costco Wholesale, Amazon, Dixons Carphone, Currys PC World, Screwfix, Exertis, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bunnings Warehouse, Jaycar Electronics, Officeworks, Ingram Micro and more. Swann's vision is to be the world leader in smart security solutions, taking care of people, and making every home and business a safe place. Follow Swann via social media to stay up-to-date: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

