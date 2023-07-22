Iran calls for an emergency meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers’ Council

Iran has called for an emergency meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over sacrilege of the Holy Quran.“If the Swedish government does not take effective measures immediately regarding the iss…

Iran has called for an emergency meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over sacrilege of the Holy Quran.

“If the Swedish government does not take effective measures immediately regarding the issue of insulting the Holy Qur’an, the Islamic countries must respond strongly to Sweden and in a coherent manner,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha in a telephone call

In turn, Brahim Taha condemned the sacrilege and burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by and extremist in Stockholm, describing this act as humiliating.

Taha also briefed Abdollahian on the contacts and measures he had taken in this regard, promising to put the issue of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the agenda in consultation with the member states.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency