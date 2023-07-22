One citizen dead, 24 injured in fire that broke out in Ibn Rushd Hospital in Damascus

A citizen died and twenty-four others were injured in a fire that broke out at Ibn Rushd Hospital in Abasid neighborhood of Damascus.“At about 2:30 a.m. a fire broke out in a room in the vicinity of the patient sections of Ibn Rushd Hospital for Psycho…

“At about 2:30 a.m. a fire broke out in a room in the vicinity of the patient sections of Ibn Rushd Hospital for Psycholigcal Disorders in Damascus, immediately, the hospital cadres, ambulance and emergency system, the fire brigade and the civil defense rushed, and the fire was extinguished within less than half an hour and prevented it from spreading to the neighborhood,” Health Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The ministry added that the fire claimed the life one person and injured twenty-four others.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Hasan al-GHabbash followed the cases of the inured citizens who were admitted to Ibn al-Nafis Hospital in Damascus for treatment.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency