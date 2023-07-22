Reconstruction of 400 destroyed houses in Old Mosul begins

The local government in Nineveh has begun to rebuild (400) destroyed houses in Old Mosul.The Governor of Nineveh, Najm al-Jubouri, told the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA): “The local government has begun the reconstruction of these houses as part of…

The Governor of Nineveh, Najm al-Jubouri, told the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA): "The local government has begun the reconstruction of these houses as part of the reconstruction campaigns launched by the engineering and technical staff in the municipality of Mosul."

He explained: "The cost of reconstruction is from the sums of the development of the regions, and the completion period is about (9) months."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency