The main Saudi stock index on Tuesday lost 56.16 points, to close at 11636.07 points, with transactions worth ASR 5.4 billion.

Of the 212 million traded shares, the shares of 89 companies increased while those of 121 companies declined.

The Saudi parallel stock index (Nomu) closed up 214.51 points, to close at 24715.15 points, with transactions amounting to SAQ 68.4 million. More than seven million shares were traded in today's session. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency