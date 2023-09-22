Iraq, Kuwait Stress Importance of Respecting Bilateral Agreements

Iraq's Parliament Speaker, Mohammed Al Halboosi met Thursday in Baghdad with a delegation of members of the Kuwaiti National Assembly.

Both sides stressed the importance of respecting and implementing bilateral agreements that are in the interest of the two peoples, and respecting the implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions.

The meeting stressed the importance of cooperation and communication between the Iraqi Parliament and the Kuwaiti National Assembly, activating friendship committees, and continuing coordination of positions in international forums on regional issues. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency