Iraq: Respect for Syria sovereignty comes in interest of Arab stability

Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahhaf said that respecting Syria sovereignty and showing solidarity with its people will lead to more stability and Arab integration.

“Iraq maintains its firm stance towards Syria, and we believe that the diplomacy of the initiative, the solution to the pending problems, respect for Syrian sovereignty and solidarity with the Syrian people will lead to greater stability and Arab integration,” Al-Sahhaf told Sputnik about the possibility of Syria’s soon return to the Arab League.

The foreign ministers of Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Iraq, in a final statement after their meeting last Monday in the Jordanian capital, Amman, affirmed support of Syria and its institutions to establish control over its territory, end the presence of armed groups and terrorists there and stop foreign interference in the internal affairs of Damascus.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency