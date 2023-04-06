Israeli artillery bombs areas in Southern Lebanon

Israeli occupation forces hit with artillery the two towns of Maaliyeh, Qlaileh and Zibqine Valley in Southern Lebanon.This aggression was under the pretext of targeting the Israeli settlements by missiles in the occupied Palestinian territories.Lebane…

Israeli occupation forces hit with artillery the two towns of Maaliyeh, Qlaileh and Zibqine Valley in Southern Lebanon.

This aggression was under the pretext of targeting the Israeli settlements by missiles in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Lebanese National News Agency affirmed that the Israeli occupation’s artillery shelled from their bases in the north of Occupied Palestine the outskirts of the towns, in Tyre District, Southern Lebanon.

According to the agency, a number of Katyusha rockets were launched from the Sector West region towards the Israeli settlements, north of the Palestinian lands.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency