Israeli Entity Hits Areas in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli entity has renewed its targeting of the southern areas of Lebanon through launching two airstrikes on the towns of Al-Mansouri and Aitaroun without reported casualties. The Israeli fighter jets launched an airstrike on Al-Mansouri and thereafter targeted Aitaroun without reported casualties among residents, field sources reported. The two airstrikes came shortly after the Israeli fighter jets launched an airstrike on Ayta ash Shab village resulting in killing one person. Since the start of the aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli entity has been escalating the tensions in south Lebanon through launching airstrikes, along with artillery shelling in towns and villages resulting in the killing of dozens of civilians, injuring others and forcing thousands of them to flee their homes. Source: Qatar News Agency