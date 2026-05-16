Prime Minister of Iraq Reaffirms Commitment to Security, Stability

Baghdad: Prime Minister of Iraq Ali Al Zaidi affirmed his government's commitment to strengthening security and stability, safeguarding Iraq's sovereignty, and developing Arab, regional, and international relations in a manner that serves mutual interests and preserves the country's standing.

According to Qatar News Agency, in a speech marking the assumption of his official duties, Al Zaidi said his government would operate in accordance with the principles of institutional governance and the rule of law, and would remain open to all parties.

He added that the coming period would see efforts to reinforce internal stability and support state institutions, alongside a foreign policy based on mutual respect and cooperation with countries in the region and beyond.

Al Zaidi stressed that protecting Iraq's sovereignty and consolidating security are key priorities in the government programme, noting that this would contribute to development efforts and overall stability.

The Iraqi prime minister and his cabinet were sworn in before parliament two days ago after the Council of Representatives voted to grant the government confidence.