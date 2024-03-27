Israeli Occupation’s aggression against Gaza enters 173rd day, dozens of martyrs and wounded

Occupied Jerusalem, The Israeli Occupation's aggression against Gaza Strip has entered its 173rd consecutive day, by land, sea and air, targeting homes, residential communities and streets while committing more bloody massacres and horrific crimes against Palestinians. Palestinian media reported that at least 9 Palestinians were martyred and others were injured, following an Israeli bombardment targeting two houses in Khirbat al-Adas and the al-Sho'ut neighborhood in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Northern Gaza Strip, a Palestinian was martyred and others were injured, as a result of the occupation bombing a group of people waiting for aid east of Beit Hanoun. The occupation stormed Nasser Medical Complex west of Khan Yunis, arrested a number of medical staff and displaced people, and shot the displaced after ordering them to evacuate the medical complex. the death toll reaching 32,414 martyrs and 74,787 injured since Oct. 7, 2023. while thousands of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and a mbulance and rescue staff are unable to reach them. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency