Israeli Raid in West Bank Leads to Martyrdom of Four Palestinians, Three Wounded

Four Palestinians were martyred on Friday after the Israeli occupation forces fired live rounds at Nur Shams camp east of Tulkarm City in the West Bank. Also, three Palestinians were wounded, among them two kids during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in Beita town in the Nablus Governorate in the northern occupied West Bank, Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported. WAFA added that special forces from the Israeli occupation raided one of the homes at Nur Shams camp and executed four young men who were sheltering there. Until this moment the identity of the martyrs has not been confirmed, because the Israeli occupation forces are detaining their bodies and preventing the entry of ambulances and medical personnel to them, WAFA stated. Meanwhile, three Palestinians were injured among them two kids in confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in Beita town south of Nablus ahead of being admitted to one of the hospitals. The Israeli occupation so far raided Beita town sparking severe confrontations during which the occupation soldiers fired live rounds and tear gases causing several casualties. Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem estimated that nearly 50,000 worshippers performed the Friday prayer at the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque amid the stringent military measures enforced by the Israeli occupation forces at Al-Aqsa doors and entries of the Old City. Source: Qatar News Agency