Jordan, World Bank Discuss Cooperation on Infrastructure Projects

Jordanian Minister of Investment Kholoud Al Saqqaf discussed Thursday with World Bank Vice President for Infrastructure Affairs Guangzhe Chen, areas of cooperation in infrastructure projects and the public-private partnerships.

During the meeting, Al Saqqaf reviewed a list of partnership projects between the public and private sectors, which focus on transportation, water and infrastructure sectors, and how to benefit from the WBs expertise in this field.

For his part, Chen stressed the WBs continued support for the public-private partnership program and infrastructure projects by stimulating financing for the private sector using various WB mechanisms, especially in the water, energy, and transportation sectors, which are considered among the priority sectors in the economic modernization vision. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency