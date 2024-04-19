Jordanian Foreign Minister Stresses Importance of De-Escalation in Middle East

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasized, during a phone call on Friday with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the need for de-escalation of the dangerous situation facing the Middle East region, stressing that his country will not afford to see its airspace being breached by any party. During the call, Safadi highlighted that the current escalation between Iran and Israel will deflect the attention of the international community away from the efforts of stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza, affirming that efforts must focus on ending the brutal aggression on the strip. He expressed Jordans condemnation of all acts that trigger a regional war, demanding for the cessation of the Israeli-Iranian escalation. Source: Qatar News Agency