Katara Astro Fair Concludes

Doha: Cultural Village Foundation - Katara concluded successfully the Katara astro Fair that was held from October 24 to 26, 2024 at Al Thuraya Planetarium. Organized by Katara in collaboration with MAPS International, the fair featured hands-on projects, interactive exhibits, and live painting activities that added a creative touch to the event. Over three days, the Astro Fair brought together young science enthusiasts, space experts, and the wider community to explore the wonders of the science and the vital role of space technology in addressing global challenges. Winners were recognized in various categories, receiving cash prizes as a testament to their creativity and dedication and Salman Al Nuaimi, Director of the Follow-up and Coordination Unit at Katara, distributed the trophies to the winners. The winners include Future Scientist Award for Most Innovative Concept for the project Handmade Jet Engine Model by Birla Public School; Young Innovator Award for Creative Problem-Solving Idea jointly award ed to the project AI-Enabled Assistance by Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys and Robotic Hand by Ghalib Shajea and Nawaf Alammari; Outstanding Presentation and Design Award for the project Music from the Cosmos: The Melody of Space-Time by Noble International School; Most Popular Community Choice Award for the project Automated Gas Leakage Alert and Safety System by Birla Public School; Best Decorative/promising Award jointly awarded for the project GenRx; and Bringing Precision Medicine Home. These awards recognized projects that demonstrated innovative thinking, impactful solutions, and exceptional presentation skills, encouraging the students to continue exploring and innovating within the realms of science and technology. Source: Qatar News Agency