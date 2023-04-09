Katara Ramadan International Open Chess Concluded

Organized by the Qatar Chess Association with the participation of 86 male and female players, Katara Ramadan International Open Championship in Rapid and Classic came to a close.Indian player Sayed Khader won the title at the end of the ninth round, f…

Organized by the Qatar Chess Association with the participation of 86 male and female players, Katara Ramadan International Open Championship in Rapid and Classic came to a close.

Indian player Sayed Khader won the title at the end of the ninth round, followed by Filipino Leola Rawlinson and Algerian Jamal Ferhi respectively.

For Qatari players, Khalid Al Khulaifi won the award for best Qatari player, Aisha Al Khulaifi won the best player award, Saad Al Sulaiti won the best player award for under 20 years, Erfan Mohammed won the best player award for under 16 years, and Khalid Al Jamaat won the best player award for under 12 years.

The crowning ceremony was held at the multi-purpose hall in Katara, and the tournament's total prize money is QR 25,000.

President of the Qatar Chess Association Mohammed Al Madhahka expressed his happiness with the closing of the tournament, stressing that all male and female participants played strong matches that witnessed the presentation of good levels.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency , Al Madhahka added that the tournament's desired goal was achieved as usual every year, and the competitions saw a great turnout from the participants due to great reputation enjoyed by the tournament since its inception years ago.

Al Madhahka noted that their goal was to enhance players' capabilities to participate in Arab and continental tournaments that help them gain different experiences, adding that were also keen on the return of the Qatar Masters International Open Championship to be held from October 10-20, with an international participation in it.

Source: Qatar News Agency