Kremlin Announces No Immediate Plans for Putin-Trump Conversation

Doha: The Kremlin announced Tuesday that there are no plans at the moment to hold a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

According to Qatar News Agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that while there are no current plans for a conversation between the two leaders, an exchange could be promptly organized if necessary. Peskov emphasized that both Russia and the US have agreed to maintain their contact following the conclusion of a new round of discussions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Peskov further explained that although the countries have agreed to continue their dialogue, there are no specifics yet regarding the content or timing of any future communications.