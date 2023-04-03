Kronos Fusion Energy Unleashes Groundbreaking S.M.A.R.T. 40 Approach: Ushering in a New Era of Clean, Boundless Energy

Kronos Fusion Energy, an industry leader in fusion energy technology, has unveiled its groundbreaking S.M.A.R.T. 40 commercialization strategy, which aims to mass-produce Fusion Energy Generators by 2036. IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Kronos Fusion Energy, a pioneer in fusion energy technology, announces its innovative S.M.A.R.T. (Superconducting Minimum-Aspect-Ratio Torus) system, designed to […]

Kronos Fusion Energy, an industry leader in fusion energy technology, has unveiled its groundbreaking S.M.A.R.T. 40 commercialization strategy, which aims to mass-produce Fusion Energy Generators by 2036.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Kronos Fusion Energy, a pioneer in fusion energy technology, announces its innovative S.M.A.R.T. (Superconducting Minimum-Aspect-Ratio Torus) system, designed to harness fusion energy’s potential for clean, virtually limitless power. By employing advanced materials and an aneutronic fuel mix of deuterium and helium-3 (D-He3), the S.M.A.R.T. 40 torus aims to provide continuous operation, reduced reactor damage, and increased electric generation efficiency.

Fusion energy is crucial for a clean and limitless energy future, addressing pollution, waste, and finite resources associated with traditional energy sources. Aneutronic fusion offers significant advantages, including reduced shielding, remote handling, and safety measures, as well as increased energy conversion efficiency.

Kronos Fusion Energy is also exploring an accelerator-driven system (ADS) for sustainable mass production of tritium, a vital component for Fusion Energy Generators. The ADS, a nuclear reactor design, combines a high-energy proton or electron accelerator with a subcritical nuclear reactor core, yielding large amounts of tritium without generating long-lived radioactive waste.

The company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability aims to maintain the United States’ leadership in fusion energy research and deployment, fostering global peace through clean, limitless energy solutions. With the goal of mass-producing Fusion Energy Generators by 2036, Kronos Fusion Energy continues to develop state-of-the-art solutions for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Kronos Fusion Energy, a trailblazer in the fusion energy sector, is dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of fusion energy generators by 2036. The company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global peace drives its pursuit of solutions that address the world’s energy needs while safeguarding the environment and fostering long-term peace and stability.

