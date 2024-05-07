Kuwait Bourse Closes Lower

Kuwait, Kuwait Bourse closed Tuesday trading as the All Share Index lost 14.02 points to reach 7,026.40 points, a decrease of 0.20 percent.

As many as 214.7 million shares valued at KD 43.5 million (roughly USD 132.6 ) were traded via 15,207 transactions.

The Main Market Index went down by 33.31 points to reach 5,971.07 points, a decrease of 0.55 percent, through 141.4 million shares done via 7,276 transactions valued at KD 15.7 million (roughly USD 47.8 million).

The Premier Market Index went down by 9.60 points to reach 7,645.55 points, a decrease of 0.13 percent through 73.3 million shares done via 7,931 transactions valued at KD 27.8 million (roughly USD 84.7 million).

Meanwhile, the bourse Main 50 Index lost 51.34 points to reach 5,799.25 points, a decrease of 0.88 percent, through stock volume of 81.7 million shares done in 4,090 deals at a value of KD 10.7 million (roughly USD 32.6 million).

Source: Qatar News Agency