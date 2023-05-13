Kuwait, Japan Discuss Establishing Comprehensive Partnership in Trade, Energy

Kuwait and Japan agreed to discuss establishing a strategic and comprehensive partnership, especially in the economic and trade fields, renewable energy, oil and petrochemicals.This came during the third session of political consultations held by the t…

This came during the third session of political consultations held by the two countries, chaired by Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, Samih Hayat, and Japan's Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Middle Eastern and African Bureau, Nagaoka Kansuke.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and means of further revitalizing economic, investment, trade and technical ties and enhancing cooperation in all fields.

They also exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and Northeast Asia, especially coordination between them in international forums, particularly the United Nations.

Source: Qatar News Agency