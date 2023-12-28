Large quantities of Captagon pills and hashish at Syrian-Jordanian borders

Daraa, The competent authorities in Daraa seized on Wednesday a quantity of 200,000 Captagon pills and 210 narcotic hashish packages during an attempt to smuggle them across the Syrian-Jordanian border. 'After monitoring and following up, a unit of the competent authorities seized 'Lexus' variant of Captagon at the Syrian-Jordanian border, in addition to the narcotic hashish, and arrested three smugglers,' a security source told SANA reporter. The source affirmed that the authorities continue their work in monitoring and hunting down smuggling operations and controlling borders with the aim of eliminating this phenomenon. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency