Lebanese resistance attacks two Israeli enemy positions

Beirut, Lebanese resistance targeted on Sunday two positions of the Israeli enemy and achieved direct hits. 'in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza Strip, our resistance fighters targeted on Sunday morning a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Ramim barracks with rocket weapons, and achieved a direct hit', the resistance said in a statement. þYesterday, the Lebanese resistance targeted a command headquarters in the settlement of 'Beit Hillel 'northern the Occupied Palestine with Katyusha rockets, in response to the attacks of the Israeli enemy forces on villages and houses in southern Lebanon. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency