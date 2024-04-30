Lebanese resistance targets two sites of Israeli soldiers in ‘Avivim’ and ‘Doviv’ Barracks

Beirut, Lebanese National Resistance targeted two sites of Israeli occupation soldiers in 'Avivim' and 'Doviv' Barracks on the Palestinian-Lebanese border, causing direct casualties. 'In response to the Israeli enemy's attacks on southern villages and civilian houses, the resistance fighters targeted on Monday evening a position of Israeli enemy soldiers in ' Doviv' Barracks with appropriate weapons,' the resistance said in a statement. The resistance, also, announced, in another statement, targeting a building of occupation soldiers in 'Avivim' Barracks with appropriate weapons, achieving direct causalities. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency