Upon directives of President al-Assad, General Abbas inaugurates first Conscription center in Damascus

Damascus, Upon the directives of President Bashar al-Assad and within the framework of development of administrative work in the government institutions and ministries, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Armed Forces, Minister of Defense, Major General Ali Abbas inaugurated the first Conscription center in Damascus after completing networking operations with the relevant ministries and institutions, which began experimentally on 3- 4-2024. General Abbas toured the center's halls and was briefed on the conscription services provided to fellow citizens, pointing out the importance of launching work in the conscription center, which provides services at the best level through its halls equipped with various technical and service means, with the aim of reducing the burden on citizens and ensuring that citizen obtains the required service immediately, especially since it is located in the center of Damascus province. Minister of Defense inspected the nature of the center's work, which meets all recruitme nt requirements, including education service settings, postponement, exemption, payment, travel approvals as this step saves efforts and time for citizens through networking with the relevant government institutions whose work is linked to the task of the General Conscription Directorate. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency