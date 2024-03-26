Lebanese resistance targets two Zionist enemy sites in occupied Palestinian territory

Beirut, Lebanese resistance targeted Tuesday at dawn two sites of the Zionist enemy in the occupied Palestinian territories, causing direct hits. 'In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, and in response to Zionist attacks on southern villages and civilian houses, our fighters targeted Tuesday at dawn a building used by Israeli enemy soldiers in Shomera settlement with appropriate weapons', the resistance said in a statement. In a similar statement, the resistance announced that it also targeted a building used by Israeli enemy soldiers in Shlomi settlement with missiles on Tuesday at dawn. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency