Lebanon Submits New Complaint to UN Security Council Against Israel

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that its permanent mission to the United Nations had submitted a new complaint to the UN Security Council, after the Israeli entity targeted civilians in the south of the country. The Foreign Ministry added, in a statement Friday, that the complaint dealt with the Israeli entity targeting the car of a Lebanese citizen, which led to his death, in addition to the injury of three students who were on board a school bus that was damaged as a result of a raid while they were passing on the Shukin-Kfardjal road, southwest of the city of Nabatieh, south Lebanon. The international humanitarian law guarantees the protection of civilians and civilian facilities, based on the text of Article 27 of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949. Therefore, the Israeli entitys deliberate bombing of a civilian car and a school bus carrying students heading to their school is considered a violation of international humanitarian law and a described war crime, the Foreign Minist ry explained. . Lebanon called on the UN Security Council to force the Israeli entity to respect international humanitarian law and childrens rights, and to avoid fighting among civilians. It also called on the Security Council to condemn the Israeli direct, deliberate and repeated targeting of civilians, and to work to ensure that it does not escape punishment for these crimes. Israel is escalating the intensity of aerial and artillery bombardment on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, in conjunction with its brutal and continuous aggression against the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, which resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians, and forced hundreds of families to flee their homes. In 2006, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 1701, which calls for a complete cessation of combat operations in Lebanon, and demands that the Israel immediately stop all its offensive military operations and withdraw all its forces from southern Lebanon. Source: Qatar News Agency