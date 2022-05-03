LeddarTech Announces Sponsorship of EcoMotion 2022 and to Present L2-5 Raw Data Fusion and Perception Technology May 9-12 in Tel Aviv, Israel

QUEBEC, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce its Gold Sponsorship of EcoMotion Week 2022, where the company will demonstrate its technology and LeddarTech’s President and COO, Frantz Saintellemy, will deliver a keynote presentation.

“EcoMotion is a significant mobility event held yearly in Israel, and LeddarTech is proud to be a key contributor,” stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “The event recognizes innovative technology companies and is supported by industry sponsors, such as LeddarTech, the Israel Innovation Institute, the Israel Prime Minister’s Office Smart Mobility Initiative and the Ministry of Economy. Our Israel-based Sensor Fusion and Perception Development Center team and Frantz Saintellemy, LeddarTech’s President and COO, are excited to participate in this event and present our unique sensor fusion and perception platform and digital beam steering technology,” Mr. Boulanger concluded.

LeddarTech will be participating in the following events:

Main Stage: May 11, 12:15 p.m.

Keynote presentation by Frantz Saintellemy, LeddarTech President and COO – “Sensing and Perception Technology – Critical Challenges and Solutions for ADAS and AD”

The LeddarTech Tech Hub: May 11, 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

LeddarTech will be showcasing its groundbreaking innovations:

LeddarVision™, the sensor fusion and perception solution for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles ADAS and autonomous driving applications developed for automotive Tier 1-2 suppliers and OEMs.

LeddarSteer™, a new automotive-grade, customizable solid-state beam-steering technology for LiDAR manufacturers, Tier 1-2 suppliers and vision system developers.

About LeddarTech

Founded in 2007, LeddarTech is a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company that enables customers to solve critical sensing, fusion and perception challenges across the entire value chain. LeddarTech provides cost-effective perception solutions scalable from Level 2 ADAS to Level 5 full autonomy with LeddarVision™, a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model from a variety of sensor types and configurations. LeddarTech also supports LiDAR manufacturers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers with key technology building blocks such as LeddarSteer™ digital beam steering and the LeddarEngine™, which is built on LeddarTech’s Leddar™ technology employing patented signal acquisition and processing techniques to generate a richer and cleaner return signal at a lower cost. The LeddarEngine comprises a highly integrated, scalable LiDAR SoC and software combination that enables LiDAR developers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers to design their own LiDAR solutions. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 120 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Investor relations contact: InvestorRelations@leddartech. com

https://investors.leddartech. com/

