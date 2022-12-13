LeddarTech Showcasing New Sensor Fusion and Perception Products and CES Award-Winning LeddarVision Software January 5-8 in Las Vegas at CES 2023

CES 2023 Innovation Award

QUEBEC, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD software technology, is pleased to announce its participation at CES 2023, January 5-8 in Las Vegas, where it will showcase its automotive-grade software enabling ADAS and AD at booth # 5475, LVCC West Hall.

The theme of LeddarTech’s CES destination booth is: “Accelerating Safer ADAS Deployment With High-Performance Low-Level Fusion and Perception Software.”

Visit the LeddarTech exhibition booth to:

WITNESS A NEW PRODUCT INTRODUCTION: The LeddarTech LVF Family of Front-View Solutions for Level 2-2+ ADAS Applications

The LVF family of products is a flexible and scalable, comprehensive front-view fusion and perception stack that supports entry-level to premium ADAS L2/L2+ highway assist and NCAP/GSR applications. LVF product family provides high-end features and performance at the lowest hardware cost.

LVF-E is a front-view fusion and perception stack for entry-level ADAS L2/L2+ highway assist and 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022.

LVF-H is the premium companion fusion and perception stack in the front-view product family featuring extended sensor configuration.

EXPERIENCE: The CES 2023 Innovation Award-Winning LeddarVision Low-Level Data Fusion and Perception Interactive Dashboard Demonstrations

LeddarVision is a low-level sensor fusion and perception solution for automotive and off-road industrial ADAS and autonomous L2-L5 driving applications. Various demonstrations will show how the LeddarVision solution outperforms other solutions that enable ADAS and AD applications. LeddarVision technology was awarded the coveted Sensor Perception award at Tech.AD USA last month in Detroit. In early 2022, it was also recognized by the Volkswagen Group Innovation Tel Aviv 2022 Konnect and CARIAD Startup Challenge and the Shenzhen Automotive Electronics Industry Association.

RIDE ALONG LeddarCar Live: Delegates representing Automotive Tier 1-2 suppliers and OEMs are invited to book a real-world on-road demonstration of LeddarTech’s LeddarVision low-level fusion and perception software technology. Space is limited, so reserve your LeddarCar on-road demo now.

CES delegates are invited to pre-arrange a meeting in one of their two “on-location” meeting rooms for product demonstrations, media and industry analyst interviews or investor discussions.

“CES 2023 is the ideal forum for LeddarTech to share our incredibly unique and multiple award-winning low-level sensing and perception software solutions and products for ADAS and AD applications,” stated Mr. Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “I expect automotive Tier 1-2s and OEMs will be impressed with our game-changing technology,” he added.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech, a global software company founded in 2007, develops and provides comprehensive perception solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies AI and computer vision algorithms to generate highly accurate 3D models of the environment, allowing for better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is leveraged by OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 140 patents granted or applied for that enhance ADAS and AD capabilities. Reliable perception is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

