Libya Urges International Community to Provide Assistance to Reconstruct Disaster Areas

Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed Al Menfi has called for convening an international conference to reconstruct the affected areas east of Libya that were hit by Storm Daniel in early September.

During the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York, Al Menfi delivered a message to the international community in which he outlined the size of devastation, as well as human and physical damage that hit areas in east Libya, according to Jamahiriya News Agency.

In his message, he heaped praise on states that scrambled to aid Libya, affirming that the disaster is overwhelming and beyond the capacities of Libya, the country that was beset by foreign intervention and political division.

Source: Qatar News Agency