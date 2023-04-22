Liverpool Defeat Forrest to Move to 7th Place in Premier League

Liverpool jumped to 7th place in the Premier League following a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forrest on Saturday in Matchday 32 at Anfield.Diogo Jota netted a brace in the 47th and 55th minutes. Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds in the 70th minute.Nico …

Liverpool jumped to 7th place in the Premier League following a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forrest on Saturday in Matchday 32 at Anfield.

Diogo Jota netted a brace in the 47th and 55th minutes. Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds in the 70th minute.

Nico Williams scored for the visitors in the 51st minute. Morgan Gibbs-White netted for Forrest in the 67th minute.

Liverpool raised their tally to 50 points in the 7th post, while Forrest remained with 27 points in the 19th place.

Source: Qatar News Agency