Liverpool Defeat Fulham in Premier League

Liverpool achieved a 3-1 away victory over Fulham on Sunday in matchday 34 of the Premier League. Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a brilliant free-kick in the 32nd minute to put the Reds ahead. Timothy Castagne leveled the game for the home side in the 45+2 minute. Liverpool's midfielder Ryan Gravenberch scored his first Premier League goal in the 53rd minute. Diogo Jota netted for the Reds in the 72nd minute as they seal a 3-1 victory. The Reds raised their tally to 74 points behind league leaders Arsenal on goal difference. Source: Qatar News Agency