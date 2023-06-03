LMRA Chief Executive receives Indian ambassador

Chief Executive Officer of the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA), Chairperson of the National Committee for Combating Trafficking in Persons (NCCTIPs), Noof Abdulrahman Jamsheer, received Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Piyush Sriv…

Chief Executive Officer of the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA), Chairperson of the National Committee for Combating Trafficking in Persons (NCCTIPs), Noof Abdulrahman Jamsheer, received Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Piyush Srivastava, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the kingdom.

She commended the efforts of the Indian diplomat throughout his work in Bahrain, praising his role in boosting cooperation with LMRA in terms of organizing the labour market and raising awareness of the Indian workforce.

She wished the ambassador every success in his future duties, stressing keenness of the Kingdom of Bahrain on boosting cooperation with India and praising the role of the Indian community and its contribution to economic development.

Source: Bahrain News Agency