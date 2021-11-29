Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with cancer

Published by

Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) -Virgil Abloh, the American-born son of Ghanaian immigrants who became fashion’s highest profile Black designer and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections, died on Sunday at age 41, following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. Abloh, who also worked as a DJ and visual artist, had been men’s artistic director for Vuitton, the world’s biggest luxury brand, since March 2018. Abloh founded the Italian luxury streetwear label Off-White, in which LVMH took a 60% stake earlier this year. He was a former collaborator with rapper and fashion designer Ye…

