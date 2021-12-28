Magnesium Silicate Market Size, Outlook, Forecast 2021 to 2026

Published by

Newstrail

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Magnesium Silicate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The global magnesium silicate market size to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Magnesium silicate is a white, odorless chemical compound that consists of silicon, oxygen and magnesium. It is manufactured by the precipitation reaction between sodium silicate and soluble magnesium salt and is commonly found in synthetic and natural forms. Magnesium silicate is widely used to p…

