Makhlouf discusses with Regional Director of World Food Program mechanisms to enhance joint cooperation

Chairman of the Higher Relief Committee, Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Hussein Makhlouf, discussed with Regional Director of World Food Program for the Middle East and North Africa, Corinne Fleischer, ways to enhance cooperation and work to improve response in light of the funding available to World Food Program (WFP).

Makhlouf noted to the continuation of joint work according to the approved mechanisms under the supervision of the Higher Committee for Relief and its subcommittees in the governorates, to ensure that support is received for its beneficiaries, focusing during this period on implementing livelihood projects that ensure securing their requirements and needd, in addition to projects to rehabilitate infrastructure, bakeries, water and sanitation networks, and schools.

Makhlouf pointed out to the increase in the number of people in need in light of the unjust blockade on Syria, as well as looting of natural resources of oil and wheat by the US and Turkish occupiers in the northeastern region of Syria.

In turn, Fleischer expressed her appreciation for the continued cooperation with the Syrian government.

She affirmed work to ensure continued cooperation to overcome difficulties and obtain additional funding.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency