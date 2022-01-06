Malaysia, First in the South East Asia to Offer Affordable and Efficacious Hepatitis C Treatment Solution

Malaysia gains international attention as Hepatitis C Treatment Hub of Asia at Expo 2020 Dubai.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia was featured as the Hepatitis C Treatment Hub of Asia at Expo 2020 Dubai during the opening ceremony of Malaysia Healthcare Excellence week at the Malaysia Pavilion. Being the first country in the world to be given conditional approval for Ravidasvir in combination with Sofosbuvir to treat Hepatitis C, Malaysia is poised to offer access to an affordable and efficacious treatment solution for those infected with the virus.

“In response to the World Hepatitis Day 2021 theme, “Hepatitis Can’t Wait”, Malaysia is ready and raring to move forward with a treatment solution for those infected with the disease. This is in line with WHO’s mission to reduce new viral hepatitis infections by 90% and reduce deaths by viral hepatitis by 65% by 2030. Malaysia is offering Hepatitis C patients a treatment with a cure rate of 97% and cost reduction of 95%,” said Chief Executive Officer of MHTC, Mohd Daud Mohd Arif, at the opening ceremony.

Pharmaniaga Berhad Group Managing Director, Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope, added, “Through our expertise in supply, logistics and distribution of Hepatitis-C Drug to MHTC’s Member Hospitals, we are proud to contribute to the shared goal of both Malaysia and World Health Organisation to eliminate Hepatitis-C by 2030. In creating access to treatment for local and international patients in need, we partner in the vision of forging resilience, further propelling the Malaysia Healthcare forward.”

Adding to this, Mohd Daud Mohd Arif said, “As Malaysia Healthcare moves towards industry recovery, it is even more important for Malaysia Healthcare to showcase the strength of our healthcare offerings and remain top of mind as a leading global healthcare destination.”

ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination.

