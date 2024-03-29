Martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians and military personnel in an Israeli airstrike on Aleppo province.

A number of civilians and military personnel were martyred and injured on Friday dawn, as a result of an Israeli aggression targeting a number of points in Aleppo countryside. 'Nearly at 1:45 am, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo, targeting a number of points in Aleppo countryside coincided with an air attack carried out by terrorist organizations from Idlib and the western countryside of Aleppo province in an attempt to target civilians in Aleppo and its surroundings', a military source told SANA. On Thursday,two civilians were martyred and material damage occurred in an Israeli aggression on a residential building in Damascus countryside. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency