Medical and Health Unions in Iraq: We are coordinating with international and UN bodies to open safe crossings into Gaza

Baghdad / - The Medical, Health and Nursing Unions in Iraq announced that they will proceed in coordination with the Iraqi Red Crescent, the International Red Cross and the United Nations to provide safe humanitarian crossings to Gaza and the Palestinian territories, confirming the readiness of field team volunteers to treat the wounded and injured of the brutal Zionist aggression.

The Head of the Dentists Syndicate in Iraq, Abu Bakr Ziyad Al-Rawi, said during the joint meeting and solidarity stance of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate and medical unions today, Friday, in the capital, Baghdad, that “the solidarity stance and peaceful protest of the medical, health and nursing unions and the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate is to condemn and denounce the targeting of health institutions, medical centers, and citizens, The security forces, the injured, and the workers inside these hospitals and medical centres, and this is a violation of international law.”

He added, "Medical unions will send messages to international institutions and international organizations to denounce this criminal act. We will also ask the Red Crescent, the International Red Cross, and the United Nations to provide safe humanitarian crossings. We have large numbers of volunteers of medical, health, and nursing staff ready to go to the Palestinian territories to treat the wounded and injured." We are awaiting official approvals to achieve safe passage for medical personnel and field teams and to transfer treatment supplies and medical medications to the wounded and injured,” stressing that “medical personnel previously registered and will register today a heroic humanitarian stance to support the oppressed Palestinian people.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency