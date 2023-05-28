Memo of understanding to establish a joint Syrian-Iranian insurance company

Oqaila Takaful Insurance Company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)with Bimeh Alborz Insurance Company in Iran on establishing a joint Syrian-Iranian insurance company.The MoU was signed by the General Manager of Oqaila Company, Eng. Samer Al-A…

Oqaila Takaful Insurance Company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)with Bimeh Alborz Insurance Company in Iran on establishing a joint Syrian-Iranian insurance company.

The MoU was signed by the General Manager of Oqaila Company, Eng. Samer Al-Ash, and the Executive Director of (Bimeh Alborz) in Tehran.

The MoU aims to enhance strategic cooperation in the field of providing insurance services to the insured of the two companies in Syria and Iran, in addition to reinsurance services for the accepted risks of both parties, and coverage of various risks for projects and investments in both countries.

In a statement to SANA reporter, Al-Ash affirmed that Bimeh Alborz Company is a leading insurance company in the Iranian insurance market, noting that Oqaila Company is working to make a significant change in the mechanism of providing services to its insurers at all levels and enhance the absorptive capacity of reinsurance agreements against all risks.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency