Meteorology Department Warns of Strong Wind, High Sea

Doha: Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be fine and hot daytime with blowing dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind. Offshore, the weather will be fine and slightly dusty at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea. Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 30 KT at places at times. Offshore, it will be northwesterly 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 25 KT. Sea state inshore will be 2 - 5 ft. Offshore, it will be 4 - 6 ft, rises to 8 ft. Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 3 km or less at places at times. Offshore, it will be 5 - 10 km. Area High Tide Low Tide Max Doha 00:55 - 15:59 09:09 - 20:22 37 Messaid 01:49 - 17:52 10:35 - 20:20 38 Wakrah 01:03 - 17:28 09:23 - 20:33 35 Al Khor - 02:10 17:39 - 08:31 37 Ruwais 02:10 - 15:12 08:31 - 21:41 33 Dukhan 07:05 - 19:37 01:12 - 13:05 35 Abu Samra 06:11 - 18:32 00:08 - 13:51 35 Sunrise: 04:46 LT Sunset: 18:13 LT Source: Qatar News A gency