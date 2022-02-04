Miami International Holdings Reports January 2022 Trading Results; MIAX Exchange Group Sets Daily Volume Record; MIAX Pearl Equities Sets Market Share and Volume Records

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported January 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 14.09% in January 2022, 144 basis points higher than the 12.65% market share in January 2021 and representing an 11.4% increase. The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed 118.4 million multi-listed options contracts in January 2022, a 16.9% increase from January 2021 and representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,918,447 contracts.

The MIAX Exchange Group reported a daily volume record of 8,288,503 contracts in U.S. multi-listed options on January 21, 2022, with trading on MIAX Options reaching a record 3,574,327 contracts the same day.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported record volume of 2.44 billion shares in January 2022 and a record market share of 0.99%. Total volume for January 2022 increased 25.7% from December 2021. MIAX Pearl Equities volume reached a record daily volume of 194.7 million shares on January 24, 2022 and a record daily market share of 1.18% on January 14, 2022.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 277,151 contracts in January 2022, an increase of 16.1% from January 2021. Open interest totaled 83,639 contracts on January 31, 2022, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31, 2021 total.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 82,713 contracts in January 2022, up 7.5% from the 76,954 contract total in December 2021 and representing an ADV of 4,136 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume details are included in the following tables.