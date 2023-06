Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, arrived in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on an official visit in response to an invitation by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the brotherly Republic of Iraq, Fuad Hussein.Mikdad wil…

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, arrived in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on an official visit in response to an invitation by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the brotherly Republic of Iraq, Fuad Hussein.

Mikdad will hold talks with Iraqi senior officials to enhance bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and discuss ways of developing them.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency