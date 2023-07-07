Mikdad meets with his counterparts from Nicaragua and Belarus and the first deputy Foreign minister of Cuba in Baku

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad met with the Foreign Minister of Nicaragua Denis Moncada Colindres during the meeting of foreign ministers of non-aligned countries held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.The two sides discussed prospects…

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad met with the Foreign Minister of Nicaragua Denis Moncada Colindres during the meeting of foreign ministers of non-aligned countries held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

The two sides discussed prospects for enhancing cooperation and coordination among the Non-Aligned Movement countries, particularly in light of the threats and attempts of hegemony and interference in their internal affairs.

Mikdad also met Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, and discussed regional and global developments and the importance of continuing the struggle toward a multi-polar world built on principles of justice, and equality.

Mikdad met the first deputy minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Gerardo Penalver , with the two sides stressing the need for adhering of the goals and principles of the Non-Aligned Movement and strengthening solidarity among its countries of more than ever before, especially in light of the growing global challenges.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency