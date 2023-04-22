Mikdad receives a copy of credentials of Iran’s new Ambassador

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad on Saturday received a copy of the credentials of Hussein Akbari as the new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria.Mikdad welcomed the new ambassador, and wished him the success in his duties…

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad on Saturday received a copy of the credentials of Hussein Akbari as the new Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria.

Mikdad welcomed the new ambassador, and wished him the success in his duties, voicing satisfaction with the high level of coordination between the two countries in various fields.

He emphasized the importance of the role assigned to the ambassadors of the two countries in Tehran and Damascus to strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries and promote them in order to achieve the interests of the Syrian and Iranian peoples and all the peoples of the region with development, stability and prosperity.

Akbari, for his part, assured his intention to make all possible efforts to follow up the files of bilateral cooperation between Syria and Iran to advance this cooperation and achieve the vision of the two countries’ leadership in developing the cooperation in all areas.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency